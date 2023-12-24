An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Sgt. Jesse Johnson prepares a cable to be used to install a FEMA generator.

Cable Guy

Army Sgt. Jesse Johnson prepares a cable to be used to install a generator for the Susana Centeno Diagnostic and Treatment Center and hospital in Vieques, Puerto Rico, Oct. 8, 2017. The hospital has been without power since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Johnson is assigned to the 249th Engineering Battalion. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.38 MB)
  • Photo By: Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts VIRIN: 171008-F-FH950-0597A.JPG
Photo Gallery