Personal Delivery Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Lucas Taylor delivers food and water to a girl in Moca, Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2017. Taylor is a pilot at the island's Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen. The Coast Guard and partner agencies are delivering Federal Emergency Management Agency supplies to people throughout Puerto Rico who have been affected by Hurricane Maria. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.62 MB) Tags: Coast Guard, Humanitarian Photo By: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef VIRIN: 171009-G-QD712-1161C.JPG Photo Gallery