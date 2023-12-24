Supply Delivery Puerto Rico Army Reservists, Coast Guard Investigative Service agents, Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement team members, Puerto Rico Treasury Department agents and a Puerto Rico Ports Authority agent deliver food and water to those affected by Hurricane Maria in the mountains around Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 12, 2017. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.63 MB) Photo By: Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts VIRIN: 171012-F-FH950-0113L.JPG Photo Gallery