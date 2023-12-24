An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine commands his military working dog to release his bite gear.

Canine Professional

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Fenstermacher commands his military working dog, Ortis, to release the bite gear on his arm in San Diego, Oct. 13, 2017, during San Diego Fleet Week. Fenstermacher is assigned to 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. The show demonstrated the capabilities of canine professionals in military occupations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabino Perez

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.38 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Gabino Perez VIRIN: 171013-M-AC825-161C.JPG
Photo Gallery