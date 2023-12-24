Canine Professional

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Fenstermacher commands his military working dog, Ortis, to release the bite gear on his arm in San Diego, Oct. 13, 2017, during San Diego Fleet Week. Fenstermacher is assigned to 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. The show demonstrated the capabilities of canine professionals in military occupations. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabino Perez