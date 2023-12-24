Transporting Patients Sailors load patients into an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship, in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 16, 2017, for transport to a nearby hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Comfort is providing medical services in the vicinity of San Juan, following Hurricane Maria. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.55 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane VIRIN: 171016-N-PG340-063E.JPG Photo Gallery