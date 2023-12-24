An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors help load patients from a hospital ship into a helicopter.

Transporting Patients

Sailors load patients into an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship, in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 16, 2017, for transport to a nearby hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Comfort is providing medical services in the vicinity of San Juan, following Hurricane Maria. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.55 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane VIRIN: 171016-N-PG340-063E.JPG
Photo Gallery