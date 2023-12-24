Leaders Greeting Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shakes hands with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Clark, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2017. Mattis is conferring with many allies and partners from the region during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers meeting to discuss security challenges and shared interests. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.43 MB) Photo By: Sgt. Amber I. Smith VIRIN: 171023-D-SV709-132.JPG Photo Gallery