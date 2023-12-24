An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Japanese defense leaders shake hands in the Philippines.

Leaders Greeting

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shakes hands with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Clark, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2017. Mattis is conferring with many allies and partners from the region during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers meeting to discuss security challenges and shared interests. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

