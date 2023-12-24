Surgeon's Care

Army Capt. Benjamin Stork cares for a patient on an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter headed to the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship off the coast of Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2017, following Hurricane Maria. Stork is a flight surgeon assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. Army photo by Capt. Tyson Friar