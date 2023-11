Mizzenmast Mission

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Montgomery climbs to the top of the mizzenmast on the USS Constitution in Boston, Oct. 20, 2017, during the ship's first sail since 2014. The USS Constitution took a day cruise to mark the ship's launch 220 years ago on Oct. 21, 1797, and commemorate the Navy's 242nd birthday. Navy Photo by Seaman Tiana Coots