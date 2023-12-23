An official website of the United States Government 
The vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff claps with others on stage.

Hope Spirit

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, left, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claps as retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Jim Marshall, the Navy awardee, receives an award during the 2017 Spirit of Hope Awards in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Oct. 26, 2017. The recipients the awards selflessly contributed an extraordinary amount of time, talent or resources to significantly enhance the quality of life of service members and their families. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

