Welcome Ceremony Salute

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, salutes during an honor guard welcome ceremony with his South Korean counterpart, Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, before the start of the 42nd Military Committee Meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2017. DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro