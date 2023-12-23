Welcome Ceremony

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in an honor guard welcome ceremony with South Korean Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, before the start of the 42nd Military Committee Meeting at the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro