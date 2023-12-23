An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff stands in the back of a car while passing South Korean military personnel.

Welcome Ceremony

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in an honor guard welcome ceremony with South Korean Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, before the start of the 42nd Military Committee Meeting at the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.56 MB)
  • Photo By: Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 171027-D-PB383-019C.JPG
