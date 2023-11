Dawn Blitz Prep

Marines prepare an MK970 semitrailer refueler for operations during Exercise Dawn Blitz 17 on San Clemente Island, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017. Dawn Blitz is a scenario-driven amphibious exercise conducted by sailors and Marines assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 3 and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Mealy