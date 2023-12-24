An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and South Korean defense leaders render honors in Seoul, South Korea.

Rendering Honors

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, far left, Defense Secretary James Mattis, second from left, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and South Korean Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, render honors during an honor guard welcome ceremony before the start of the 49th Security Consultative meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.98 MB)
  • Photo By: Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 171028-D-PB383-006.JPG
Photo Gallery