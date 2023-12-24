Rendering Honors

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, far left, Defense Secretary James Mattis, second from left, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and South Korean Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, render honors during an honor guard welcome ceremony before the start of the 49th Security Consultative meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2017. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro