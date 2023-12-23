Dunford Meeting

Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander U.S. Forces Korea; Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, Japanese Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff; Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, South Korean chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific Command; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Jerry P. Martinez, commander U.S. Forces Japan; gather for trilateral meeting at Pacom headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 29, 2017. During the fifth meeting between the senior most U.S., South Korean and Japanese military officers since July 2014, the leaders discussed multilateral and bilateral initiatives designed to improve interoperability and readiness, as well as North Korea’s recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests and agreed to firmly respond to the acts in full coordination with each other. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro