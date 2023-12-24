Swim Test

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force supervise Marines treading water during a reconnaissance screening at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2017. The 31st MEU provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide range of military operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region as the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stormy Mendez