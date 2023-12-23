Welcome Home

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun Carlson reunites with his daughter upon his return home after a six-month deployment at Hector International Airport in Fargo, N.D., Nov. 1, 2017. He is among approximately 140 North Dakota Air National Guard members returning from planned deployments to various locations in southwest Asia over the next several months. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp