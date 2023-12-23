Rescue Certification

Firefighters from the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron listen to Eric Stroud, instructor with Fire and Rescue Concepts, as he explains contact points of a main rescue line during a simulated elevated rescue attempt at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 30, 2017. About 15 firefighters from the 4th CES were certified on various rescue operations. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal