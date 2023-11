Mask Manipulation

Army Sgt. Joseph A. Bercovic adjusts a breathing apparatus during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Lyons in Lyons, N.J., Oct. 25, 2017. Bercovic is assigned to the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard. New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen