Take Back

Army Sgt. Luis Mojica stands by to dump prescription drugs to be incinerated at the Covanta Essex Resource Recovery Facility during Operation Take Back New Jersey in Newark, N.J., Oct. 31, 2017. New Jersey National Guard assisted with Operation Take Back New Jersey, a DEA program that provides a safe and legal method for the citizens of New Jersey to dispose their unwanted, unused, and expired medicines. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht

