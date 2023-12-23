An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor talks to a child.

Medical Help

Navy Lt. Chad Lomas cares for a child in a Department of Health and Human Services medical tent on a pier in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 3, 2017. Lomas is assigned to the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort, which is moored pier side in San Juan to provide humanitarian relief. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest R. Scott

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.58 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest R. Scott VIRIN: 171103-N-ZN152-0016C.JPG
Photo Gallery