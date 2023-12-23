Loading Area Angles

Sailors walk onto a loading area to help unload trucks carrying relief supplies from the USNS Brittin in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Nov. 3, 2017, while supporting Hurricane Maria relief efforts. The ship delivered food, water, 53-foot refrigeration units, more than 300 generators and vehicles to distribute aid to areas where mudslides have created limited access. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.