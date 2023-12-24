An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft prepares to receive fuel from another aircraft in flight.

Strike Eagle Mission

An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to receive fuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker to support Operation Inherent Resolve from an undisclosed location, Oct. 6, 2017. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles

