Strike Eagle Mission An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to receive fuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker to support Operation Inherent Resolve from an undisclosed location, Oct. 6, 2017. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles