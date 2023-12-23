Night Landing An aircraft lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during night flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9, 2017. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Navy photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly L. Herline SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.51 MB) Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly L. Herline VIRIN: 171109-N-KR702-036C.JPG Photo Gallery