An aircraft lands on an aircraft carrier at night as red and blue lights glow.

Night Landing

An aircraft lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during night flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9, 2017. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Navy photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly L. Herline

