Take Off

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron 115 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the western Pacific Ocean, Nov. 11, 2017. The Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz strike groups are underway conducting flight operations in international waters as part of a three-carrier strike force exercise. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janweb B. Lagazo