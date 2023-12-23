Machine Gun A Marine with Marine Aircraft Group 31 learns how to operate an M2 machine gun during Integrated Training Exercise 1-18 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Nov. 4, 2017. ITX is a large-scale, combined-arms training exercise intended to produce combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kowshon Ye SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.44 MB) Photo By: Staff Sgt. Kowshon Ye VIRIN: 171104-M-QZ858-0144C.JPG Photo Gallery