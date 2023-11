Refueling the Fight

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a mission over Syria, Nov. 10, 2017. The squadron, assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Group, supports various operations, including those in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Labbe