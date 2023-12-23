An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers train at night, conducting a live-fire shoot in a house.

Night Training

Soldiers conduct a live-fire shoot in a house during training in Djibouti, Africa, Nov. 11, 2017. Teams focused on breaching, entering and clearing a room with multiple targets during day and night conditions to develop small-unit tactics and techniques. The training falls under U.S. Africa Command's Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Piazza

