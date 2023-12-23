Muddy Mess

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathanial E. Blaylock skids into a muddy pool of water during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 22, 2017. The field meet tested Marines through various events, including football, basketball, ultimate frisbee and more. Blaylock is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez