Take Off

A Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 24, 2017. The exercise allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner