Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The reflection of an MV-22B Osprey in binoculars aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Flight Reflection

A Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey flies by the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima as seen in the reflection of binoculars aboard the ship during the Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 20, 2017. The exercise integrates all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force in realistic training scenarios. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.67 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Jonathan Sosner VIRIN: 171120-M-ZL982-128C.JPG
