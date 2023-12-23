Flight Reflection A Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey flies by the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima as seen in the reflection of binoculars aboard the ship during the Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 20, 2017. The exercise integrates all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force in realistic training scenarios. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.67 MB) Photo By: Cpl. Jonathan Sosner VIRIN: 171120-M-ZL982-128C.JPG Photo Gallery