Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine descends from a rope onto the deck of a ship.

Fast Rope

A Marine descends from an MV-22B Osprey Tilt-rotor aircraft during fast-roping training as part of the Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 22, 2017. The Marine is assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tojyea G. Matally

  • Download Image: Full Size (4.96 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Tojyea Matally VIRIN: 171122-M-CA957-393C.JPG
