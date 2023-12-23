Navy Cargo

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Williams, left, and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Rivera attach a pallet to the cargo hook of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during a replenishment-at-sea for the USNS Big Horn in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 26, 2017. Williams and Rivera are assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael H. Lehman