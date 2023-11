Warrior Workout

Kade Leonard performs kettlebell swings on top of the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. The workout was designed to honor Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert’s who was killed in action outside of Taji, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2006. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel