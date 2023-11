Helicopter Silhouette

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Goins inspects an AH-64 Apache helicopter in Powidz, Poland, Nov. 28, 2017, while supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. Goins is an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot assigned to the 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. Army photo by Spc. Hubert D. Delany III