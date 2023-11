Mattis Meeting

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during a visit to Kuwait, Dec. 5, 2017. Mattis is traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait to reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith