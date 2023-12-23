Night Live-Fire

Army Reserve Spc. Christopher Landon fires an M240B machine gun during Operation Cold Steel II, hosted by the 79th Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 2, 2017. Landon is a motor transport operator assigned to the 182nd Transportation Company. Operation Cold Steel is the Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice as part of Ready Force X. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Heather Doppke