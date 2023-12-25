Solemn Salute

Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Crew salutes the American flag during the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing retreat ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2017. Crew is a fuels controller. The wing holds a monthly ceremony to honor U.S. service members killed in action during the previous month. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott