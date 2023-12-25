An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman salutes the American flag during a ceremony to honor the fallen.

Solemn Salute

Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Crew salutes the American flag during the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing retreat ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2017. Crew is a fuels controller. The wing holds a monthly ceremony to honor U.S. service members killed in action during the previous month. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.42 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott VIRIN: 171201-Z-FF470-010C.JPG
