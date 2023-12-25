An official website of the United States Government 
Airmen prepare the interior of a cargo aircraft before a mission.

Cargo Collaboration

Airmen prepare the interior of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft in East Africa, Dec. 3, 2017, before a mission. The airmen are assigned to the the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which supports the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa mission of promoting prosperity and security in East Africa. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gustavo Castillo

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.77 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Gustavo Castillo VIRIN: 171203-F-VI983-0010C.JPG
