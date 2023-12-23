An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier crawls across a high wire over a rocky landscape.

High-Wire Survival

A soldier crawls across a high wire during the two-week French Desert Survival Course in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 3, 2017. The soldiers learned the fundamentals of desert combat and survival while bridging language and cultural barriers with French forces. The soldier is assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Piazza

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.49 MB)
  • Photo By: Senior Airman Erin Piazza VIRIN: 171203-F-QS677-0239C.JPG
Photo Gallery