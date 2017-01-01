An official website of the United States Government 
Vertical splashes of water from ordinance dropped from aircraft create a "water wall" in the ocean.

'Water Wall'

Navy aircraft (not pictured) drop live ordnance creating a "water wall" during a flight demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 on the USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 1, 2017. The Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region for more than 70 years to promote peace and security. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kennishah J. Maddux

