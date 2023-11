Firefighting Effort

A UH-1Y Venom refills its bucket firefighting system with water from Lake O’Neill at Marine Corps Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 8, 2017. The helicopter, assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267, can carry up to 320 gallons of water as it helps contain the Lilac wildfire. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck