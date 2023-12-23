Strike Group

Three F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 115 fly in formation over the aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan, USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz and their strike groups, along with ships from the South Korean navy, as they transit the Western Pacific, Nov. 12, 2017. The strike groups operated in international waters as part of a three-carrier strike force exercise. Navy photo by Lt. Aaron B. Hicks