Parade Practice

Almost 200 U.S. soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen march from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 12, 2017, during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day military parade. The U.S. led the parade to commemorate the centennial of U.S. entry into World War I and the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and France. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael McNabb