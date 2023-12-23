Present Pushers

Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher Bence, Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield and other senior leaders push a pallet into the back of a C-130J Super Hercules during an Operation Christmas Drop ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2017. The operation, in its 66th iteration, involves the packaging and delivering of food, tools, toys and other items to residents of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin