Rescue Ops Air Force pararescuemen perform simulated rescue operations during an exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Dec. 12, 2017. During the training, pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron recovered victims while under enemy fire to prepare for future search and rescue missions and to assess their unit’s ability to work cohesively to accomplish the mission. Air Force photo by Airman Eugene Oliver SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.95 MB) Photo By: Airman Eugene Oliver VIRIN: 171212-F-VS137-1196C.JPG Photo Gallery