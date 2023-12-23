An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine calls out as he aims his weapon during training.

Infantry Skills

A Marine engages simulated enemy combatants during a combined arms exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 15, 2017. The Marine is assigned to Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East. The battalion's mission is to train Marines in basic infantry skills before integrating them into operational forces. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.61 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Manuel Serrano VIRIN: 171215-M-SH393-226C.JPG
