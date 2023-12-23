Infantry Skills A Marine engages simulated enemy combatants during a combined arms exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 15, 2017. The Marine is assigned to Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East. The battalion's mission is to train Marines in basic infantry skills before integrating them into operational forces. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.61 MB) Photo By: Cpl. Manuel Serrano VIRIN: 171215-M-SH393-226C.JPG Photo Gallery