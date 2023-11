Night Lights

Reserve airman fly a C-130H Hercules during an aeromedical evacuation training mission from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Dec. 15, 2017. The Reserve airmen are assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, 910th Airlift Wing. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen