Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor recovers an orange dummy from the water during a drill.

Rescuing 'Oscar'

Navy Lt. j.g. Cory R. Cameron recovers the “Oscar” dummy during a man-overboard drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble in the Persian Gulf, Dec. 16, 2017. The Preble is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.85 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall VIRIN: 171216-N-IA905-1046C.JPG
