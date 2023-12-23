Viper Arrival

Two of Hawaii’s first three AH-1Z Vipers fly near Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Dec. 19, 2017. The arrival of the 4th generation attack helicopters enhances the capabilities and power projection of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alex Kouns