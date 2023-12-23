An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor uses head lights to navigate through a smoky area.

Smoky Sight

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Myers navigates through a smoke-filled area during a general quarters drill on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Persian Gulf, Dec. 19, 2017. The Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Bill M. Sanders

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.61 MB)
  • Photo By: Seaman Apprentice Bill Sanders VIRIN: 171219-N-TV230-1127C.JPG
Photo Gallery